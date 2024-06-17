Defense wins it for Bula Boys

Digicel Bula Boys defense stood out against Papua New Guinea in their 5-1 win yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The national side’s OFC Men’s Nations Cup group B clash opener impressed both coach Rob Sherman and captain Roy Krishna.

Sherman says defenders like Scott Wara reall stood out.

Article continues after advertisement

“Everyone did well you know when Scott (Wara) went off and Gabby (Matanisiga) came on he performed well and we’re very proud of all the boys to be honest, defensively we did well and limited their chances I think in the first half we outweighed them with opportunities and probably the same in the second half.”

Captain Krishna is grateful they kept on pushing forward in the second half.

“It was a tough match but I’m really proud of the boys, you know we’re a young team and I think we really went with our plan and didn’t put our heads down after we were leading 2-nil and that’s a good sign but lot of work to be done of course it’s disappointing to concede 1 goal but I’m happy overall with the team’s performance.”

Thomas Dunn scored a double for the side while Nabil Begg, Roy Krishna and Setareki Hughes netted the other three.

The team’s next match is against Samoa on Wednesday in Suva at 7pm.

Samoa lost 2-nil to Tahiti yesterday.