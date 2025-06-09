Dau credits team's fighting spirit for win

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Fiji’s national U-16 football captain Maikah Dau says it was his team’s fighting spirit that gave them the confidence to push through and secure a 2-1 win over Tahiti in the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship.

The winning goal came with 20 minutes left on the clock when Dau unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box that left the Tahiti goalkeeper with no chance.

The talented youngster, who is the son of former national and Rewa rep Lorima Dau, has already gained valuable experience playing in the Premier division with Nasinu FC, which has helped him develop a more physical style of play against older opponents.

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook – Maikah Dau]

Speaking to FBC Sports, the 16-year-old midfielder says they would not have been victorious without the players’ hard work.

“Some key things are that fighting spirit that we have, the Tabu Soro that we all, even though we were at a draw, we still fought till the last whistle, and we came out victorious.”

While happy with the result, Dau adds that the team is not perfect and still needs to correct a few mistakes.

Fiji will next face the Cook Islands on Wednesday, while Tahiti meets Papua New Guinea.

