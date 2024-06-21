Dad keeps Seva Junior in check

Isikeli Seva Junior (red jersy)

Having a dad who played the same position is an advantage for Digicel Bula Boys goalkeeper, Isikeli Seva Junior.

Seva, who has taken up the lead role in the goalkeeping for the last two pool games in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup, says his father pays close attention to how he plays.

The 21-year-old from Vatukarasa in Nadroga says his dad usually identifies areas where he can improve and advises him on how to do better.

“Mostly after every game, he will call me up, sometimes before I go play- he tells me what to do and after the game he calls me up again and tells me which areas I lacked and how I can improve it”.

While it gets tough for him sometimes, Seva says he’s trying his best to surpass his fathers’ achievements.

The Rewa FC goalie has been playing a pivotal role in their past outings and is expected to guard the goal mouth again tomorrow.

They face Tahiti at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.