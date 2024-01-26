CVC tickets on sale

Churchill Park

Fans can start purchasing Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series tickets from the Lautoka City Council.

The Fiji Football Association confirms the tickets are selling at $6 for adults while children under 10 years have free entry.

This Sunday’s game is a repeat of the Courts IDC 2023 final and fans can expect nothing short of an exciting and fiercely contested battle between Rooster Chicken Ba and Lautoka.

The CVC will kick start the 2024 football calendar and Fiji FA General Manager Operations, Anushil Kumar, says the series promises to be a highlight for fans in what is expected to be an action-packed season.

Both legs of the series will be played at Lautoka’s Churchill Park starting this Sunday at 3pm.

The second game is next Sunday at the same time.

You can catch the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.