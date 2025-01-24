CVC launch applauds new title contenders

The 3rd edition of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion (CVC) series was launched today at Fiji FA, Vatuwaqa with high praise for the development of Fijian football.

Fiji Football CEO Mohammed Yusuf commended the preparation and game plans of this year’s contenders, Labasa FC and Rewa FC, saying that new names are coming up to compete for the title rather than the same traditional powerhouses.

“I think Ba has won the CVC title many times, last year they were up against Lautoka. This year, it’s good to see two new teams coming up to compete for the title.”

To support the teams, Fiji FA has provided each side with $3,500 in preparation and travel grants.

The winner of the two-legged series will take home $5,000 in prize money.

Labasa, five-time CVC champions, will host the first leg at Subrail Park on February 1 at 1:30 PM.

Rewa, whose only CVC win came in 2010, will host the second leg at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on February 9 at 3:00 PM.