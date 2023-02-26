Cup final win would help put Man Utd back where they belong: Antony

[Source: Reuters]

Winning the League Cup final would be the first step in putting Manchester United back where they belong, says Brazilian winger Antony ahead of his side’s Wembley clash with Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag’s in-form side will start as favourites for an intriguing showpiece against a Newcastle side also on the rise after a much longer trophy-less period.

Newcastle have to go back to 1955 for their last domestic silverware whereas United’s last home trophy arrived in 2017, when they won the EFL Cup under Jose Mourinho.

But for a club of United’s pedigree, that is still a long gap and Antony is determined to deliver on Sunday.

United are third in the Premier League and with talk of a title tilt growing, while on Thursday they saw off Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

Antony scored in that match and has become a pivotal figure in United’s attack.

Teammate Lisandro Martinez is also eyeing a trophy in his first season at United having followed ten Hag, his former manager at Ajax, to Old Trafford in the summer.