Cunha dismantles Leicester in sixth successive win for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers extended their remarkable winning run to six Premier League games as Matheus Cunha scored one goal and set up two others in a comfortable 3-0 win over already-relegated Leicester City at Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves’ superb form has propelled them away from the drop zone and up to 13th with 41 points from 34 games, while Leicester are second from bottom with 18 points.

Cunha’s side-footed finish after 33 minutes gave the hosts a deserved lead, before Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes added almost identical goals in the second half, both put on a plate by the brilliant Brazilian.

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy missed a penalty – in the week the former England striker announced he was leaving the club at the end of the campaign after 13 seasons – as the hapless visitors slipped to a 17th loss in their last 19 league matches.

There has been much speculation about Brazil international Cunha’s future after this season, but he played down any talk of an exit following his match-winning display.

“We are very committed to this club, everyone, and want to show the fans our capacity. We are starting to get the points we deserve and show everyone our work,” Cunha said.

“I am always happy to play for this team. Sometimes my emotion is too much because I love to be here.”

Leicester looked like a side defeated before kick-off, with little energy and verve, and were picked apart by the hosts.

“I look at the performance and that wasn’t good enough,” manager Ruud van Nistelrooy told the BBC.

“I don’t talk football-wise but I talk intensity, duels. We had many easy ball losses in possession, especially in the first half.

“In the second, yes, we conceded two on the break but we were better in those things. But today wasn’t good enough.”

The home side went ahead when Ait-Nouri’s low cross was converted from close range by Cunha, who steered the ball between the legs of Leicester defender Conor Coady.

Strand Larsen’s blushes for firing over from point-blank range were saved by the offside flag, but he did double Wolves’ advantage in the 55th.

Cunha played a delightful pass to split the visitors’ centre-backs and allowed Strand Larsen to score his 13th league goal of the season.

Leicester were given a lifeline with a penalty when goalkeeper Jose Sa was adjudged to have brought down Vardy, who made sure there was contact as he leant into the challenge.

But Sa saved Vardy’s spot-kick, diving low to his right to deny the striker a 199th Leicester goal.

The third goal for the hosts after 85 minutes was almost identical to the second as Cunha picked up the ball on the left and slipped a pass between the Leicester defenders for Gomes to rifle low into the bottom corner.

