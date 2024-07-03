Costa Rica beat Paraguay but exit Copa America as Colombia, Brazil advance

Action from the Brazil vs Costa Rica clash [Source: Reuters]

Costa Rica beat Paraguay 2-1 in their final Copa America Group D match but failed to move into the quarter-finals after finishing third following Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Colombia.

Colombia finished as group winners with seven points while Brazil also advanced as runners-up with five. Costa Rica return home with four points while Paraguay exit after three losses.

Costa Rica needed results to go their way along with a big swing in goal difference to qualify and they wasted no time getting on the board when skipper Francisco Calvo and Josimar Alcocer made it 2-0 inside seven minutes.

Calvo headed home from the edge of the six-yard box in the third minute while 19-year-old Alcocer powered past several players before pulling the trigger from well outside the box to beat the keeper.

But Costa Rica’s hopes of qualifying dwindled 10 minutes into the second half when Mathias Villasanti dribbled into the box and set up Ramon Sosa, who blasted the ball into the top corner for his first goal for Paraguay.

Costa Rica nearly conceded again from a corner in added time but keeper Patrick Sequeira made a fingertip save to deny Paraguay an equaliser.

Brazil played out an action-packed 1-1 draw with Colombia in California to qualify for the Copa America quarter-finals.

Colombia, who finished top of Group D on seven points, face Panama in the quarters while second-placed Brazil take on Group C winners Uruguay.

A frantic first fifteen minutes at Levi’s Stadium saw Colombia go within inches of scoring after James Rodriguez hit the crossbar, before Raphinha whipped a sublime free kick into the top corner to give Brazil the lead in the 12th minute.

Colombia had a Davinson Sanchez goal disallowed for offside before striker Jhon Cordoba’s brilliant through ball was rifled into the net by Daniel Munoz to level the scores in first-half stoppage time.

Despite the searing California heat neither side let the intensity drop after the break.

Raphinha fired a free kick just wide and Andreas Pereira tested Camilo Vargas with a long-range effort but Colombia held on for the draw and stretched their unbeaten run to 26 matches.