Confidence key for Junior Bula Boys

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

“We will take each game at a time.”

This was the comment shared by the national Under-19 head coach, Marika Rodu as the team gears up for the OFC U19 Championship.

Rodu acknowledged the challenges and pressure they face but remains steadfast in their commitment to doing their best.

The head coach emphasized that the journey won’t be easy, especially given the high expectations from the country.



Digicel Fiji Junior Bula Boys team manager Saten Prasad (middle) with co-captains Penisoni Tirau [left] and Sterling Maikeli Mociu Vasconcellos. [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

He adds that the coaching staff has been closely monitoring the players to ensure they are mentally fit for the tournament.

“One is just to make sure we don’t lose our confidence—that is going to be key. At the same time, we have to balance it with our responsibility. If we can maintain these two things, I’m sure the boys will have fun in Samoa and be in a good space mentally.”



The team behind the Digicel Fiji Junior Bula Boys, (L-R) Saten Prasad (Team Manager), Marika Rodu (Head Coach), Daniel Benedikt (Assistant coach), Mohammed Alzaar Alam (Goalkeeper Coach), Kamlesh Chand (Chef) [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Rodu is determined that this group of players can become the third Fijian U19 team to qualify for the World Cup next year.

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys U19 will face Tahiti first on Friday at 11am in Apia, Samoa.