Coach hails Australia's history-makers

[Source: Reuters]

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson expressed his pride in his team for the dramatic 7-6 penalty shootout victory over France last night.

Gustavsson says it meant much more than just a place in the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup.

The Matildas have now exceeded anything the Socceroos have managed at a global level and the significance of being one of the best four teams in the world for the first time was not lost on an emotional Gustavsson.

He says his team played with so much passion and heart, leaving everything out on the field and this to him is success in itself.

Australia will face England in the second semi-final on Wednesday at 10 pm.

Before that, Sweden will take on Spain on Tuesday at 8 pm.

Both matches will air live on FBC Sports.