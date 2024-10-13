Football

Chelsea top WSL after early goals secure 2-1 win at Arsenal

Reuters

October 13, 2024 12:10 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Chelsea’s Mayra Ramirez and Sandy Baltimore scored early goals to help their side beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium and move top of the Women’s Super League, landing an early blow to the Gunners’ title hopes.

Despite Chelsea’s home game with Manchester United being postponed last week, the Blues now lead the table with a perfect nine points after their opening three games, while Arsenal have five points from four and sit sixth in the 12-team standings.

Manchester City, who visit Liverpool on Sunday, are second on seven points after three matches, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United, who each have six points.

Article continues after advertisement

Chelsea took the lead in the fourth minute through Colombian striker Ramirez, who was left completely unmarked to hook the ball over her head and into the net as Arsenal’s defence stood flat-footed and looked on in shock.

All but a handful of Chelsea fans among the 45,860 crowd were silenced again 12 minutes later as fullback Baltimore stooped to head home a Lauren James cross to make it 2-0.

Arsenal’s hopes were reignited with a brilliant solo goal from Caitlin Foord two minutes before the break as she danced along the touchline before sweeping a shot form a very tight angle past goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and in at the far post.

That goal gave the Gunners their confidence back and they were much-improved in the second half, with substitute Stina Blackstenius missing a golden chance to grab a point with a late effort that struck the crossbar.

Chelsea heeded that warning, bringing on Nathalie Bjorn and Ashley Lawrence to close the game out, holding on for a win that maintains new coach Sonia Bompastor’s 100% league record so far.

Do not be afraid of the military: Tikoduadua

WAF working to resolve disruption

NFP re-elects leadership unopposed at AGM

Ministry committed to fostering inclusive dialogue

Ditoka highlights the need for system upgrades

Boosting local rice production vital says President

Another 58 farmers’ benefit from lease renewal program

New policy to ensure sustainability of fisheries sector

APTC and TAFE Queensland boost vocational training in Fiji

Mata Dance Group prepares for FMF Diwali Mela

Relook at 2013 Constitution necessary, time to heal says PM

Florida residents hit by Milton and Helene vow to rebuild

Maqala's airborne try leads Bayonne to victory

Fiji Bati's special appearance boosts occasion

Nadi and Suva to battle for Futsal title

Schmeichel caught out as Zubimendi earns depleted Spain 1-0 win

Chelsea top WSL after early goals secure 2-1 win at Arsenal

Israeli strikes kill 29 people in Gaza, tanks push north

Cawanibuka excited for young talent in development program

Acting COMPOL stresses integrity and justice

Spain edge Fijiana in thriller to lift WVX3 trophy

Suva Swift retains Super League title

Samson fireworks secure clean sweep for India against Bangladesh

Croatia come from behind to beat Scotland

Djokovic beats Fritz to set up Shanghai final with Sinner

Three in a row for Police Blues in Escott Shield

Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a ‘mini miracle’

MSF suspends support to famine-stricken camp

Seru likely to make Top 14 debut

Baby Pearls Kikau to work on finishing

NFP members asked to move on from traumatic past

Awareness is key to inclusion says Tuimabu

Nadi faces Suva in decider

India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins

Youth engagement vital in decision-making

Revitalizing religious traditions through Diwali Mela

Arrest warrant issued for ex-Wallabies captain Elsom

Sandra and Keanu reunite for ‘Speed’ anniversary screening

US Treasury's Adeyemo to discuss Russia sanctions

Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Israel

Yasawa Island Resort & Spa gets global recognition

Chappell Roan on the surprising Grammy award

PM emphasizes rebuilding Fiji’s future at NFP convention

Radradra rallies Fiji to back Bati & Bulikula

President’s appointment later this month

Suva to face Nadi in play-off

FCEF and FHTA raise concerns over proposed amendment

Britain to test New Zealand dominance in America's Cup duel

Dumfries rescues point for Dutch in 1-1 draw with Hungary

More women joining cooperatives

Kenya to send more police to Haiti after new gang attacks

Jennifer Lopez reflects on how her ‘world exploded’

Kawakawa and Donu ban lifted

Han Kang's books fly off the shelves in South Korea

Japan's Nihon Hidankyo wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

Byrne excited for tough November Tests

Auditor General’s report on Walesi expected soon

Prasad outlines NFP convention’s agenda

Girls Take Over program launched

Mafoa's footy passion rooted in league and Fiji

Kali Tui shines in VT1S's new R&B hit

Kirtan artist shares excitement for FMF Diwali Mela

Kautoga dedicates win to fans

Last of 'Big Four', Djokovic battles on

Britain to face Italy in final of first America's Cup for women

Phallic 12-metre art installation raises eyebrows in Naples

Samusamuvodre grateful to Drua

New e-ticketing system to roll out early next year

Fiji Police Force unfolds new chapter

Four uncapped players named in November tour

We could’ve done better: Roy Krishna

More than 140 local vendors benefits from new Nakasi Market

Obama rips Trump on campaign trail for Harris

Multi-faceted approach needed to curb the spread of HIV

Suva crushes Savusavu in play-off opener

New commercial lots for Savusavu

Fiji’s building approvals soar, with more projects coming

Termite baiting program set to begin in Lautoka

Raiwai Butter to perform at Diwali Mela

Director Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' opens 2024 London Film Festival

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan

Turn wind into jobs with local turbine tower production

Spanish scientists to shed light on mystery of Columbus origins

Top Hezbollah official 'survives assassination attempt'

$75M stand-by loan to boost disaster preparedness

Drua focus on growth as pre-season begins

London art fair gives voice to women's 'creative power'

TLFC urged to strengthen efforts in resolving iTaukei disputes

11 changes for Fijiana's final showdown

Players gave their all: Matanisiga

Murder charge for shot man over alleged family stabbing

FCS pushes for dedicated drug rehabilitation center

Concerns over unfair practices in student bus fare tapping

Mateinaqara, Khem return for IDC

No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England

Designer highlights pacific culture on global stage

WNBA Finals expanding to best-of-seven in 2025

Age no barrier for octogenarian South Korean

AI deepfake ads set to screen during federal election

Suvavou honored at Fiji Police Force's 150th anniversary

Two arrested following restaurant robbery

BSP and Fexco Fiji partner for direct-to-bank remittances

PM to address NFP convention

Montoya leaving Warriors

Men to front court over alleged scam

Drug raids lead to more arrests

Han Kang of South Korea wins Nobel literature prize 2024

Hurricane Milton ploughs across Florida, killing five

Fiji committed to peace and multilateralism: Rabuka

FRU yet to receive evidence

Cabinet approves commissioners for FEC

Ministry continues awareness on communicable disease

Bainivalu highlights lack of awareness on fish ban

Dakuitoga glad that Fiji Residents back

Strategic plan to prioritize three key areas

Bula Boys claim victory on Fiji Day

Murder victim's mum backs DNA lab poll funding pledge

FENC Fiji faces financial challenges as assistance demands increases

Club banned from signing new players

Nadal to end stellar career after injury-hit spell

USP rises 200 places in 2025 THE rankings

RFMF 7th Battalion annual camp commences

Defence review report to be released soon

Ex-servicemen share fond memories of 1970

Players encouraged to follow proper channels

New Caledonia make perfect start to qualifying campaign

Fiji flag display to mark Independence Day

US moves to break google dominance

MSMEs capitalize on Fiji Day Market

Saoirse Ronan says WW2 film is 'incredibly relevant'

Clark proud of women’s achievements

Ba Hospital to achieve JCI accreditation

Home games will help develop football: Sherman

Taylor Swift donates $5 million for relief

NCD awareness show to premiere today

California confirms third bird flu case

Thousands gather to mark Independence Day

Ratan Tata dies at 86

Ikanivere hopeful for 2025 season

Anyone's game says Smith

President urges Fijians to unite for a hopeful future

J.Lo reflects on last year's turmoil

NRLW reps in for Bulikula

Child allegedly injured in domestic violence incident

Saudi Arabia misses U.N. seat

India thumps Bangladesh in T20 international

Women lead the way in male-dominant fields

NFP celebrates contribution to nation building

Hezbollah, Israeli troops clash at border

PM calls for unity and progress in Fiji Day message

Bula Boys ready for Solomon Islands

Rauluni resigns as Fijiana XV coach

FBC and Dialogue Fiji sign MOU

Drua book officially launched

Italy to prove worth

Musa back in the country as a free man

Cyber security reform to learn from past data breaches

Audit concludes at FRU and all paid

Fijians embrace the noble banner blue

Sherman expects large Solomon Island fan turnout

Prasad warns suppliers following chicken price hike

Masked men enter Nadi restaurant take off with register

Normal bus operations for Labasa

Bati journey continues for Navale

Ba Hospital in full operation after official opening

Art of Living Foundation fights addiction

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops on Lebanese border, sirens in Beirut

'The Office' star Jenna Fischer reveals cancer battle

New show spotlights NCD’s

We met all the requirements says Lenoa

Fiji anticipates one to two cyclones

Stepfather jailed for rape

FCCC investigates price hike on chicken

Trilateral partnership to boost disaster management

Project Voyager boosts village economy

Win in opener very important says Sherman

Sally Field had 'horrific' illegal abortion aged 17

New Socceroos coach Popovic demands intensity lift

Burnes son makes Bati squad

Chance for Bati to play in Pacific Cup

PM responds to socializing controversy involving officials

Rabuka clarifies device upgrades

COC to review applicants

Fisheries sector contributed $207.1 million

Evacuation center boosts village resilience

All for dad: Haider

Five hospitalized after accident

New clean water supply for villagers

NZ's Williamson hurt again, in doubt for India series

Hurricane Milton threatens Florida as Category 5 storm, thousands flee

Lisa Marie Presley kept late son's body on dry ice

Australians return home on Lebanon evacuation flights

Six Fijians in All Blacks XV side

FICAC details court resolutions

FCEF appoints new CEO

UN calls for urgent social reforms

UK seeks to move migrants held on secretive island

Injuries, suspension and commitments rule out Bati stars

Important first game for Bula Boys

High hopes for Nadi