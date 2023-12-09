Chelsea need to improve at defending crosses, says Pochettino

[Source: Reuters]
Chelsea need to nullify their opponents’ aerial threat and avoid conceding from crosses, the Premier League club’s manager Mauricio Pochettino said ahead of a trip to Everton.
Chelsea, 10th in the table, face 17th-placed Everton on Sunday. The Merseyside club’s attack will be led by striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is a physical presence and strong in the air.
In recent weeks, Pochettino’s side have appeared vulnerable to crosses and have conceded headers in each of their last four league games.
