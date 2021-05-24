Chelsea hold Liverpool to a draw

Chelsea came from two goals down to earn a draw with Liverpool in a Stamford Bridge classic this morning.

The result strengthens Manchester City’s stranglehold on the Premier League title race.

Mohamed Salah’s moment of individual genius, a feint to fool Marcos Alonso then a perfect near-post finish, put Liverpool in command before Chelsea staged their comeback on the stroke of half-time.

Mateo Kovacic’s spectacular volley flew beyond Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, in for Alisson after 42 minutes before Christian Pulisic raced clear to equalize in first-half stoppage time.

In a hugely entertaining game, both sides had chances to win in the second half with Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy saving superbly from Salah and Mane while Kelleher thwarted Pulisic.

A winner could not be found, which leaves Chelsea, in second, 10 points behind City while Liverpool, in third, are 11 adrift of the leaders with a game in hand.

In other matches, Brentford beat AstonVilla 2-1, Brighton edge Everton 3-2, and Leeds thrashed Burnley 3-1.