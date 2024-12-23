Chelsea frustrated in goalless draw at Everton

Title challengers Chelsea were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Everton, handing a major boost to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side faced Tottenham later on Sunday but was guaranteed top spot at Christmas no matter the result after Enzo Maresca’s men failed to break down an obdurate Everton backline.

The weather was often dreadful, with swirling wind and rain, but the visitors carved out the better chances, with Jordan Pickford denying Nicolas Jackson following a sweeping team move and the Senegal international heading against the post from close range.

At the other end, Orel Mangala’s low strike from outside the area was pushed away by Robert Sanchez at full stretch in Everton’s best opening of the first half.

Jack Harrison, who is without a goal or assist in the league this season, should have put the hosts ahead at the start of the second half when he found space in the box, but Sanchez spread himself to keep out a tame effort.

Sean Dyche’s side battled hard and could have won it when the ball dropped nicely for Iliman Ndiaye six yards out, but defender Tosin Adarabioyo made a tremendous block as Chelsea took a disappointing point back home to London.