Chelsea discipline issues under scrutiny

[Source: BBC]

Chelsea are top of the yellow card table after seven Premier League matches and Sunday’s fractious game with Nottingham Forest has raised questions about discipline issues.

Manager Enzo Maresca played down concerns when asked but the Blues face an automatic £50,000 fine after referee Chris Kavanagh brandished them six yellow cards during the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Football Association (FA) are also awaiting analysis of the referee’s report before deciding whether to take further action with forward Nicolas Jackson accused of slapping Forest defender Morato, while both clubs will likely face a charge of failing to control their players following an on-pitch melee.

The Blues’ Cole Palmer – already on a yellow – took the sensible decision to sit down and watch as both teams pushed and shoved, in a clip which social media enjoyed.

Chelsea have already been involved in a Premier League record for the most yellow cards shown in a game, 14, against Bournemouth last month, with the Blues shown eight of those.