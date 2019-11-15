Champs Yalalevu in tough pool for NCC

Defending champions Yalalevu Club has been drawn in pool B with Nadi’s Max Nalovo FC and Northpole FC of Suva for the Vodafone National Regional Club Championship.

The tournament will be held this weekend at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Host Nadroga’s Greenstar FC is in Group A along with Lautoka’s Press FC and Rewa’s Kasavu Sports FC.

Article continues after advertisement

The six participating teams were seeded into three different pots with Yalalevu FC and Greenstar FC in Pot 1, Press FC and Max Nalovo FC in

Pot 2 while Pot 3 had Northpole FC and Kasavu FC.

The pool matches will be played this weekend while the semifinals and final will be confirmed next week.

[Source: Fiji Football]