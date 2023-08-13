Champs back to winning ways

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream BOG defending champions, Extra Supermarket Labasa has returned to winning ways on day three of the tournament.

Labasa recovered from its loss to Extra Supermarket Rewa yesterday to register an important 2-0 win over Concrete Dynamic Limited/ Rams Cleaning Services Suva today at Prince Charles Park.

The Babasiga Lions led 1-0 in the initial half following a well-taken added-time goal by policeman Ilisoni Lolaivalu.

Article continues after advertisement

The ferocity of the match escalated in the second half as Suva sought the equalizer.

Despite their valiant effort, Labasa held up well and striker Christopher Wasasala added their second goal in the 73rd minute.

Labasa will play its next pool game against Rooster Chicken Ba on September 15th.