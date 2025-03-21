Bula Boys look forward to valuable experience

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook - Rob Sherman]

Fiji national men’s football coach Rob Sherman says the team is genuinely excited for tonight’s FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers semi-final clash against All Whites but acknowledges the challenge ahead.

Sherman believes the entire experience will be a valuable opportunity for the Bula Boys, regardless of the game’s outcome, as it allows them to test themselves against high-quality opposition on a big stage.

He says that securing a win against New Zealand would not only be a historic achievement for Fiji but also a moment of pride for the entire Pacific region.

The Wales-born coach says he believes they have a chance of winning otherwise it would be no use to play on the pitch.

The side will prioritize using their strengths at the right time and giving their best tonight.

Fiji plays All Whites today at Wellington’s Sky Stadium at 6 pm.

