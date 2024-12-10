Bula Boys call-up for Doidoi

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Labasa forward Rusiate Doidoi has been called-up to be part of the Bula Boys team for the MSG Prime Ministers Cup in the Solomon Islands.

Doidoi comes in as a replacement for Tailevu-Naitasiri’s Mosese Nabose who withdrew due to work commitments.

Coach Marika Rodu says he has confidence in the team, highlighting the depth and determination of the players.

“Rusiate’s addition gives us an edge in attack, and I’m confident the team will perform well in the tournament.”

The MSG Cup is a prestigious competition that brings together football teams from the Melanesian Spearhead Group countries, showcasing regional talent and fostering camaraderie.

“Our Bula Boys have been in camp since Sunday and will depart for the Solomon Islands tomorrow morning.”

Fiji will meet Vanuatu on Thursday at 2pm, Papua New Guinea on Sunday at 5pm, they will face Solomon Islands Development team at 7pm next Wednesday.

Their final match is against hosts, Solomon Islands, next Saturday at 7pm.