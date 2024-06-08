Bua advances to the President's Cup final

The Bua football team has advanced to the Fiji FA President’s Cup final after overcoming Savusavu 3-2 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Bua FC had a dream start when Prashant Prasad opened the account just in the first minute.

This goal boosted their confidence and they increased their attack which earned them a penalty.

Mohammed Zaid did not make any mistake from the spot kick as Bua led 2-0 at the breather.



Mohammed Zaid celebrates with team mates after scoring for Bua

Savusavu came back strongly in the second half and pulled one back through Patrick Praneel Sarwan from the penalty spot.

Bua made sure they keep the momentum as Malakai Tabuvuya scored their third goal.

Sarwan got his double from the spot kick after Savusavu earned a second penalty to decrease the margin.

The Whites tried hard for a equaliser but Bua stood firm for a 3-2 final scoreline.

The second semi-final is underway between Seaqaqa and Nadogo.