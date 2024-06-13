Brazil held 1-1 by US in Copa America warm-up

[Source: Reuters]

Brazil drew 1-1 with the United States in a friendly in Orlando on Wednesday in a final tune-up for both sides ahead of the Copa America.

The U.S. had been under pressure to deliver a performance after last weekend’s 5-1 loss to Colombia and the result marked just the second time in 20 matches they avoided defeat by the five-times World Cup winners.

Brazil opened the scoring after 17 minutes, pouncing on a misplaced Turner clearance to regain possession before Raphinha set up Real Madrid forward Rodrygo for a smooth finish.

Article continues after advertisement

Christian Pulisic grabbed the equaliser in the 26th minute by firing a low free kick past Alisson at the near post after the forward was fouled just outside the box.

The Copa America runs from June 20 to July 14 in the United States.

Nine-times champions Brazil kick off their Group D campaign against Costa Rica on June 24 before facing Paraguay and Colombia.

The U.S. play Bolivia on June 23, followed by matches against Panama and Uruguay in Group C.