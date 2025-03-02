Bournemouth reach FA Cup quarters, Palace win marred by Mateta injury

[Source: Reuters]

Premier League high-flyers Bournemouth reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for only the third time as they knocked out Wolverhampton Wanderers this morning to join Crystal Palace in the last eight after they beat second-tier Millwall.

Palace’s 3-1 victory was marred, however, by an injury to in-form French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta who was taken to hospital with concussion and a head wound after being clattered by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts who was sent off.

Bournemouth are chasing a European qualifying spot in the Premier League and their superb season under Andoni Iraola continued as they beat top-flight rival Wolves on penalties after a 1-1 draw on the south coast.

Evanilson gave Bournemouth the lead after 30 minutes and they should have finished the job before Matheus Cunha levelled for Wolves on the hour mark with a stunning long-range shot.

Cunha was sent off near the end of extra time after a losing his head in a clash with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

Wolves full back Matt Doherty had the chance to send his side through in the penalty shoot-out but missed the target and when Boubacar Traore’s effort struck the crossbar, Luis Sinisterra calmly sent Bournemouth through.

“I feel like we could have done it in 90 minutes, but the most important thing is we got the win and we’re into the next round,” Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo said.

Palace eased past south London rivals Millwall but not without a cost.

The 27-year-old Maheta was kicked in the head by Millwall keeper Roberts in the seventh minute at Selhurst Park and needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken to hospital, suffering from concussion.

Palace chairman Steve Parish described Roberts’s challenge as the most reckless he had ever seen.

Roberts was shown a red card, following a VAR review, after coming off his line to clear a long ball and catching the on-rushing Mateta in the head with his raised studs.

An own goal by defender Japhet Tanganga in the 33rd minute and a close-range effort by Daniel Munoz put Palace in command but 10-man Millwall hit back before halftime through Wes Harding and pushed Palace hard in the second period.

Eddie Nketiah, who had replaced Mateta, sealed Palace’s progress in the 81st minute with a looping header.

Mateta has been in superb form for Palace, with 15 goals from 33 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking at halftime to the BBC, Parish said Mateta had sustained a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury and was being assessed in hospital.

