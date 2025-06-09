BOG 2025 semi-final showdowns confirmed

The semi-final fixtures for the 2025 Extra Battle of the Giants tournament have been confirmed, following the conclusion of the group stage at Subrail Park in Labasa in Labasa.

Host side Extra Supermarket Labasa FC, who topped Group A, will face Group B runners-up River Tubing Fiji / Classic Tours & Rentals Navua FC in the first semi-final at 2pm this Saturday.

Navua secured their spot after edging out the competition for the third semi-final slot, taking advantage of Suva FC’s failure to score the required five goals against Rewa in their final group game.

In the second semi-final at 4pm, Group B winners Lincoln Rewa FC will take on Paradise Seafood Supplies Lautoka FC, who finished as runners-up in Group A.

Lautoka’s goalless draw with Labasa in the final group match proved just enough to deny Ba FC a place in the semis and confirm their own progression to the final four.