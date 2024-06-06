Blues brace for hosts

The Flick Hygiene Lautoka FC side is bracing for whatever their opponent, Labasa FC will bring to the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-final.

President Shalendra Prasad acknowledges that Labasa will have strong fan support but assures that his team is prepared for the challenge.

He adds that the players have been diligently training and are in high spirits leading up to the match.

“We also note that the semifinals will be tough. We got other teams participating who are good teams and they will give us a good run. But we are preparing well”.

He adds that the players know what is required of them and they are determined to give their best this Saturday.

The two teams are set to play at 2pm before 4R Electricals Ba and Oceania Fiberglass Navua meet at 4.30pm in the second semi-final.

The final kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.