Big plans for women’s football

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Young Kulas Coach Angeline Chua says if they had to, they’d row across the Pacific in a canoe to get to Colombia for their first FIFA under 20 Women’s World Cup,

Speaking to Inside FIFA, she says they’re delighted to be able to make their debut on the world stage and to showcase the beautiful and positive spirit that is driving this new generation of female Fijian players.

The national coach goes on to say that they intend to continue developing talent to ensure Fiji’s participation at all youth World Cups in the future.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

She adds alongside New Zealand, they want to be the next powerhouse in Oceania and continue to raise the standard of this region.

The Digicel Young Kulas will face Brazil in their first World Cup match at 11 am this Sunday, before taking on Canada at 1 pm next Wednesday.

Their final pool game will be against France at 10 am next Saturday.

You can watch the World Cup live on FBC Sports and FBC 2.