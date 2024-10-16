Believe and Pride: Kumar’s message fuels Nadro’s win

National U-16 head coach Sunil Kumar made an immediate impact as Nadroga pulled off an impressive 1-0 victory against football giants RC Manubhai Ba in the 2024 FMF IDC.

Stepping in after Nadroga’s 7-0 loss to Rewa, Kumar focused on two key messages for the team: “Believe and Pride.”

“I watched Nadroga’s match yesterday, and I know it was a tough moment for them after that loss,” said Kumar.

“My main goal was to motivate the boys. I told them they needed to believe in themselves and take pride in playing for Nadroga. Together, we made a plan to counter Ba.”

Kumar also made some lineup and positional adjustments based on the players’ abilities and characteristics, contributing to the team’s turnaround.

He will continue to assist Sigatoka Electric/ Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga throughout the IDC tournament.