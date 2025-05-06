Barcelona's Lewandowski fit but to start on bench against Inter Milan

[Source: Reuters]

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been declared fit to return from a hamstring injury but is set to start on the bench in their Champions League semi-final second leg at Inter Milan on Tuesday, manager Hansi Flick confirmed.

The 36-year-old Polish striker, who has netted 40 goals for Barcelona in all competitions this season, had been sidelined for his club’s last four games.

After sustaining the injury during Barca’s 4-3 victory against Celta Vigo on April 19, he missed their Copa del Rey final victory over rivals Real Madrid and the first leg of the Champions League semi against Inter.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve spoke yesterday and everything is going the right way, and (Lewandowski) is good. Much better than we expected, and he’s ready for the bench. So when we need him, maybe he can come in,” Flick told a press conference on Monday.

Barcelona’s hopes of reaching their first Champions League final in a decade are buoyed by Lewandowski’s return, especially after an exhilarating 3-3 draw in the first leg.

However, the team will be without key fullbacks Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, both sidelined with injuries.

Flick did not reveal his plans to replace the injured duo, but he hinted at deploying center-backs Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia or relying on youngsters Hector Fort or Gerard Martin in their natural positions.

Kounde and Balde absences will pose a massive challenge for Flick with Barca struggling to stop Inter’s counter-attacks in the first leg, mainly with Denzel Dumfries who was a constant menace from the right, scoring two goals and handing one assist.

“As a coaching staff, we analyse everything. We see how a player performed in each situation and after Wednesday maybe we will have to make some changes because we need to defend much better,” Flick added.

“Football is really complex, so it has to do with everything. It has to with the player but we have to find the right idea of how we want to play, the match plan. Of course, the changes have to be good, but also the players have to show on the pitch who they are and what they are made of.”

Despite these challenges, Barcelona are chasing a treble, unbeaten domestically since late December and leading LaLiga with 79 points, four ahead of Real Madrid.

After Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Inter, they host Real in a crucial LaLiga clash that could effectively decide the league title on Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.