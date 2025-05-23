Barcelona winger Raphinha signs contract extension to 2028

[Source: Reuters]

Barcelona winger Raphinha has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the LaLiga champions until 2028, the club announced on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Brazilian joined Barcelona in 2022 and his contract had been due to expire in June 2027. He has enjoyed a stellar season, playing a key role in the club’s domestic treble with 34 goals and 25 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions.

“This is very rewarding for me and is something very special. It makes me very happy and a personal objective since I arrived is to give the fans a lot of joy,” Raphinha told Barca One.

“I have spoken to my family and my dream is to be here until the end of my career. And I hope to do it at my best.”

Raphinha has won five major trophies in three years with Barcelona, including two LaLiga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and a Copa del Rey.

