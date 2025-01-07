Bakaniceva inks deal with Hekari United Women

Adi Litia Bakaniceva [2nd row, 2nd from right] with the Hekari United Women's soccer team [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Kulas rep Adi Litia Bakaniceva has put pen to paper with the Hekari United Women’s soccer team for this season.

Bakaniceva, who has also captained the national women’s football team, will now represent the PNG Super League Champions and compete in the OFC Women’s Champions League as well as their domestic season.

In a statement, Rewa FC, her local tournament team, says that Bakaniceva’s hard work, dedication and exceptional talent continues to inspire them and they have no doubt she will shine on this new stage.

Rewa FC wishes Bakaniceva all the best as she embarks on this exciting new journey.