Fiji FACT may be postponed in worse case scenario

The Vodafone Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa may be postponed if the weather condition worsens.

The northern division has been experiencing heavy rain in the past few days affecting ground conditions.

A trough of low pressure lies slow moving in the vicinity of the country according to the latest weather update.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says in light of the current weather situation some games may be postponed to help the ground conditions recover.

“We are going on with the scheduled program but we’ll monitor the ground conditions as we go along and in the worst scenario than if we have to postpone than we’ll postpone. But at the moment we will carry on regardless, because we want to give the people of the North a chance to watch the semi-finals and the finals which they have been deprived off for so many years.”

Yusuf adds the senior division President’s Cup match today and tomorrow have been moved to Bucalevu Primary School ground.

The Nadogo and Dreketi clash scheduled to be played at 10am this morning has been shifted to 3.30pm at Bucalevu Primary School ground.

The Fiji FA CEO adds if the weather doesn’t improve, then the senior games scheduled for Friday at Subrail Park will be moved elsewhere.