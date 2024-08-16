Backline adjustment for Babasiga Lions

The Labasa FC head coach will make changes to his backline in the Digicel Fiji Premier League match against Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrial Park tomorrow.

Ravneel Pratap shared that their backline was their downfall in their game against Lautoka last weekend.

Pratap adds that they have been focusing on this area of the game over the past few days, hoping for an improvement this weekend.

“The preparations have been going very well. I am disappointed with our loss to Lautoka last week, and we’ve been training hard this week to ensure we don’t disappoint our home crowd again.”

Pratap also mentions that they have been working on a few strategies to counter their next opponent.

He adds that they will try these strategies this weekend against Tailevu Naitasiri and see if they work out.

Labasa will host Tailevu Naitasiri tomorrow at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

In other matches tomorrow, Suva will face Nasinu at 3pm at Uprising Ground while Lautoka will take on Nadi at 7pm at Prince Charles Park.

In other DFPL matches this Sunday, Rewa battles Navua, while Ba takes on Nadroga.

Both the games will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to live commentary of the Rewa-Navua match on Mirchi FM.