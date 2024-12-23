Ba Women to represent Fiji in OFC Women’s league

Ba Women’s team has earned their place in the OFC Women’s Champions League 2025 after a one-goal win over two-time defending champions Labasa this weekend at Subrail Park.

Labasa’s defense stood firm throughout the match, with their attack also putting Ba under pressure.

Ba, on the other hand, created numerous chances but struggled to score, with several shots hitting the crossbar.

The breakthrough came in the second half when national striker Cema Na-sau delivered a stunning left-footed free kick that sailed directly into the net, securing a 1-0 win for Ba.

The Charlene Lockington coached side will now shift their focus to the bigger goal next year, which is to train and be competitive enough to go against the best in Tahiti.