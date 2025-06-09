Ba Women retain title

Ba Women’s FC successfully defended their Fiji FA Women’s Inter-District Championship title after edging Labasa Women’s FC 2–1 in a hard-fought final at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa today.

The defending champions set the tone early and took a 1–0 lead into halftime, thanks to a well-taken goal from Sereana Naweni, who broke the deadlock to put Ba in control at the break.

Labasa responded with greater urgency in the second half and found a way back into the contest, applying sustained pressure as the match opened up.

However, Ba showed their championship pedigree, regaining the lead with a decisive second goal to swing the momentum back in their favour.

Despite a late push from Labasa, Ba’s defence held firm in the closing stages to secure a narrow but deserved victory, sealing back-to-back Women’s IDC titles and underlining their status as the dominant force in women’s football.

The win caps off another impressive campaign for Ba Women’s FC, while Labasa can take pride in a spirited performance that pushed the champions all the way in a closely contested final.

