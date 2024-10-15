Ba, Nadi settle for draw

Ba and Nadi played out a goalless draw in their opening Group B match of the 2024 FMF IDC at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The physical encounter saw both teams create chances, but neither could find the back of the net, missing several opportunities to take the lead.

The intensity of the match escalated in added time when Ba was reduced to 10 men after Kalaveti Sivoi was shown a red card following a second yellow.

Despite the stalemate, both teams earned one point each from the match.

The action continues tomorrow, with RC Manubhai Ba set to face Nadroga’s Stallions at 4pm, while the Mahijibhai Hardware/ Calgary Nadi Jetsetters will go head-to-head with Rewa’s Delta Tigers at 6pm.

Both teams will be looking to secure their first win of the tournament as they aim to climb the Group B standings.