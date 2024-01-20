Ba Football hopeful for CVC

[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

The Ba Football team is in high spirits as they gear up for the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

The Men-In-Black team has been putting in dedicated training sessions for the past two weeks, determined to reclaim their lost CVC glory.

President Azim Ali confirms that all players have been actively participating in training, which is a positive sign for the team.

“Despite rumors and fake news on social media. I thank the boys that they are all genuine to our team and we hope to get best out of CVC.”

Ali emphasizes that the players are being mentored by experienced senior players who have the team’s best interests at heart.

He highlights the CVC as a promising beginning for the team this season. Ali confidently asserts that the current group of Ba players has the potential to secure victory in the series.

The CVC series is scheduled to take place at Churchill Park on the 28th of this month and the 4th of next month.