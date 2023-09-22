Ba denies Rewa, helps Lautoka win title

Lautoka has won the 2023 Digicel Fiji Premier League title.

This comes after Ba held Rewa to a 1-all draw tonight.

Rewa needed the maximum points to keep the title race alive and force Lautoka to a must-win situation on Sunday to claim the title.

However, with tonight’s results Lautoka can comfortably face Navua on Sunday knowing they have already bagged the title.

The Blues lead the points table with 37 points, while Rewa after the draw remains at second with 33.

Even if the Delta Tigers win against Tavua on Sunday, it will not be enough to overtake Lautoka.

A late Nabil Begg-equalizer denied Rewa the win after leading 1-nil with a first-half goal to Tevita Waranivalu.

In other games on Sunday, Suva meets Ba at the HFC Bank Stadium, while. Nadroga and Labasa meet at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.