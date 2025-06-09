Ba and Rewa presidents share a moment beyond the pitch

[ Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook ]

In a heartwarming show of sportsmanship, Ba Football Association president Praneel Dayal paid a special visit to Rewa FA president Nazeel Buksh today, presenting him with a framed photo from the FMF Inter-District Championship 2025 final at Govind Park.

The framed photo, marked “IDC 2025,” captured the two presidents smiling together before the championship decider, a moment that now symbolizes mutual respect and friendship between the two football powerhouses.

Despite Ba’s loss to Rewa in the final, Dayal says the gesture was about celebrating the spirit of football rather than the outcome of the match.

“Football is more than just competition, it’s about unity and respect. This photo reminds us of that spirit.”

Buksh, who was moved by the gesture, says it reflected the shared commitment both administrators have toward elevating the sport in Fiji.

“We may be rivals on the pitch, but we share the same passion for growing the game. I’m honoured by this thoughtful gift from Praneel and the Ba FA family.”

The exchange between the two leaders highlighted the enduring camaraderie that defines Fiji football where rivalry ends when the final whistle blows.

