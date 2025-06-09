Auvary selects final squad for MSG Cup

File Photo

Fiji Bula Boys head coach Stephane Auvray has selected his 20-member squad to represent the country at the Melanesian Spearhead Group Prime Minister’s Cup 2025 in Papua New Guinea next week.

Auvray said the selection reflects a long-term strategy aimed at building depth and consistency across both the national and club levels.

“We prioritized long-term results over immediate ones. We chose an approach that would give our Fiji-based players a chance to showcase themselves in the next two months and allow the coaching staff to identify our best talents.”

He added that both the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup and the upcoming Pacific Cup in New Zealand will serve as key scouting platforms for the national team and Bula FC.

The tournament in Papua New Guinea will provide a valuable opportunity for emerging players to gain international experience and for the coaching team to assess Fiji’s next generation of football talent.

The Bula Boys start their campaign against host Papua New Guinea on Saturday before taking on Vanuatu on Monday.

