Aston Villa stun Arsenal with Buendia's last-gasp winner

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Aston Villa ended Premier League leaders Arsenal’s long unbeaten run as Emiliano Buendia scored with virtually the last kick of the game to secure a thrilling 2-1 win that put his side right in the thick of the title battle at Villa Park on Saturday.

It looked as though Leandro Trossard’s equaliser would extend Arsenal’s run without a defeat to 19 games in all competitions but a scintillating duel was decided in dramatic fashion when Buendia fired home after a late scramble.

Matty Cash drove home a low shot to give Villa the lead in the 39th minute to reward his side’s positive approach before substitute Trossard equalised from close range seven minutes after the restart with his 50th Premier League goal.

Article continues after advertisement

After that it was a whirlwind of attacking play with both sides unwilling to settle for a point. But it was Villa who secured a ninth win in their last 10 Premier League games to spark delirious celebrations from the home fans.

Victory moved them into second place with 30 points from 15 games, with Arsenal on 33. Manchester City could close Arsenal’s lead to two points if they beat Sunderland later on Saturday.

No team in the top flight can match Unai Emery’s Villa side over the last 10 games and Arsenal’s defeat at the hands of their old manager once again will trigger alarm bells.

Emery masterminded home and away Villa wins over Arsenal in the 2023-24 season when Mikel Arteta’s side ended up falling short by two points to Manchester City in a gripping title race.

While this defeat will not cause panic, the manner of it was a body blow to the north Londoners.

With Cristhian Mosquera’s injury in the midweek win over Brentford meaning Arsenal went to Villa without him, Gabriel and William Saliba — their three centre backs — there was a vulnerability about them that has been absent this season.

Arsenal keeper David Raya made a superb save to deny Ollie Watkins while the tireless Declan Rice had to make some crucial interceptions for his side.

Eberechi Eze had a goal ruled out for offside for the visitors but it was Villa who took the lead when a cross flicked into the path of Cash at the back post and he did not hesitate as he smashed a low shot past Raya.

Trossard has a habit of scoring big goals for Arsenal and obliged again as Saka’s cross shot was pushed into his path by Martinez and the Belgian was never going to miss.

For a while Arsenal seized control but Villa roared back and produced some thrilling counter-attacks, one of which saw Boubacar Kamara take too long to shoot and another which ended with Watkins again denied by Raya.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.