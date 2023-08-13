Arsenal opens campaign with convincing win

[Source: Arsenal/Twitter]

Bukayo Saka’s superb first-half strike helped Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend.

The 21-year-old England forward added to Eddie Nketiah’s 26th-minute opener with a curling effort.

In other results, Bournemouth and West Ham drew 1-1, Brighton beat Luton 4-1, Fulham beat Everton 1-0, Sheffield United lost nil-1 to Crystal Palace while Newcastle defeated Aston Villa 5-1.