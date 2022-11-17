Argentina ease into World Cup build-up

Messi and angel di maria [Source: 90min]

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria played starring roles as Argentina eased to a 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their final outing ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Lionel’s men had no trouble in extending their unbeaten run to 36 matches heading into the tournament thanks to a commanding victory in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

This is a positive start to the Argentinian side as they play their first FIFA World Cup match against Saudi Arabia next Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

You can watch all the action on FBC Sports.