Ample time to prepare says Khan

Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva football coach Babs Khan says three days is enough time to get the team ready for the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-finals.

The defending champions face Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday.

Khan says they have a strategy in place to take down the mighty Blues.

“We know it will be tough and we need to prepare for it. Lucky we have the time, we have three days before we get back here, and whoever we meet we will have to make a game module for them.”

Suva faces Lautoka at 5pm in the second semi-final, before which 4R Electrical Labasa takes on RC Manubhai Ba at 2:30pm.