Amorim's Man United reign begins with low key draw at Ipswich

Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich Town in Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim’s first match in charge as Marcus Rashford’s early goal was cancelled out by a deflected strike from Omari Hutchinson in the Premier League.

There was an electric atmosphere at Portman Road but United silenced the home fans as they took the lead after 81 seconds through Rashford who stole in between two defenders to steer the ball home after a brilliant run down the right by Amad.

United keeper Andre Onana made a brilliant one-handed save to deny Liam Delap as halftime loomed. Still, Ipswich equalised in the 43rd minute as Hutchinson curled a shot into the top corner helped by a deflection off visiting defender Noussair Mazraoui.

After the break Ipswich striker Sam Szmodics almost scored with a back-heel that Onana saved with his feet but neither side could find a winner. The result leaves United in 12th place with 16 points, six off the top four. Ipswich are 18th with nine.

Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho were back in United’s starting lineup as 39-year-old Amorim made three changes from the win over Leicester City in their final match under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy two weeks ago.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman was sacked and the United fans were keen to find out how he would change the lineup as the former Sporting coach tries to bring success to the Old Trafford club after years of under-achievement.

United’s players formed a huddle before kickoff and then started in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Mazraoui in a back three alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Evans.

It was United’s first league visit to Ipswich in 22 years – with Van Nistelrooy scoring the only goal that day – but the hosts were stunned as the visitors went ahead through Rashford.

Amorim did not raise a smile after the goal knowing there was a long way to go and a lot more work to be done but the United fans were already singing the Portuguese coach’s name.

Ipswich traded blows with United as they tried to get back on level terms and after Eriksen sent a low shot wide Szmodics fired over for the home side. Garnacho also saw a low effort fly past the post before Hutchinson’s shot was blocked.

Then five minutes before the break Onana made a brilliant stop to deny Delap from point-blank range after fine work down the left by Leif Davis who laid the ball across the box.

It did not take long for Ipswich to equalise however and this time there was nothing even Onana could do to keep out Hutchinson’s deflected curler that found the top corner to delight singer Ed Sheeran and the rest of the home fans.

Ipswich striker Szmodics almost put the hosts in front with his clever back-heel from close range seven minutes into the second half as the Blues sensed they could take three points.

The closest United came after that though was a Fernandes free kick that sailed wide and it was Ipswich who almost fashioned a winner but Conor Chaplin’s sidefoot was straight at Onana after a cross by fellow substitute Jack Clarke.

A draw was about the right result in the end after United’s fast start. It is 11 years since they won the Premier League under Alex Ferguson and after this latest low key performance Amorim has plenty of work to do to make them challengers again.