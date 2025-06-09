Al-Hilal earn credibility with spirited draw against Real Madrid

[Source: Reuters]

Al-Hilal might have fallen just short of victory, but their 1-1 draw with 15-time European champions Real Madrid at the Club World Cup on Thursday underlined the growing strength of Arabic football on the world stage.

Simone Inzaghi’s side produced a bold, organised performance against a Real team managed by Xabi Alonso, dominating stretches of the first half and going close to securing a shock win.

Al-Hilal next face RB Salzburg in a crucial Group H encounter, but Inzaghi was left encouraged by his team’s display against one of the tournament’s favourites.

Al-Hilal’s performance reflects the rising competitiveness of clubs from the Gulf region, with the Saudi Pro League investing heavily in infrastructure and high-profile names.

A strong run from Al-Hilal would fuel regional pride and challenge lingering perceptions about the quality gap between Middle Eastern and European football.

KEY QUOTES:

Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi: “It was a very good game. The lads played with great organisation and personality against what I consider one of the three strongest teams in the world. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

On the quality of Arabic football: “People are starting to realise the level is rising. I’ve found a club here with organisation, ambition and players hungry to compete. The game was tough with the heat and humidity, but the players handled it superbly.”

