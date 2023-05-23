Additional financial boost for Suva FA

[Source: Suva FA/ Facebook]

Suva football has been injected with an additional $10,000 sponsorship ahead of its OFC Champions League semi-final against Tahiti’s AS Pirae tomorrow.

The Fiji Football Association, with major sponsor Digicel Fiji have decided to provide a morale boost for Suva’s qualification to the knockout stages.

Digicel Fiji chief executive Farid Mohammed says they are equally proud of Suva’s qualification and stands confident for their progress into the tournament.

He says the Capital City team showcased their talent in Vanuatu and with this extra cash sponsorship, they aim to empower the team and provide them with the necessary resources to reach new heights in this journey.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says the Samuela Drudru captained side is not just representing Suva but the country as a whole and they felt the need to provide as much support as they can.

Suva will take on AS Pirae at 4pm tomorrow in Vanuatu.