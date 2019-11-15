2021 OFC Champions League moved to July

The 2021 OFC Champions League will now be held in July.

In a statement, the OFC says the qualifying stage for the Champions League 2021 which was scheduled to be played in Samoa in January and the group stage was due to follow in February, has now been moved to July.

The Suva football side has the best chance to qualify as the top team from Fiji for the OFC League, however, that will be confirmed after the final Vodafone Premier League round this weekend.

Border restrictions and limited flights throughout the Pacific due to the coronavirus pandemic continue to pose a challenge for OFC.

There is also quarantine or managed isolation protocols in place for international travellers in 10 of the 11 member associations.

Taking this into account, the Executive Committee has recommended to delay the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying process for Oceania until June 2021.

OFC will now work with FIFA to agree upon the World Cup qualifying process.

The OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup that was set to be played in Tahiti in January will be rescheduled and is expected to take place no later than June 6.

Meanwhile, in order for Suva to feature in the OFC League next year, they will need to beat Nadi in the final round of VPL.

If the Suva/Nadi match ends in a draw, then the capital city side will hope that Rewa fails to beat Lautoka by clear eight goals.

Suva takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday while Lautoka plays Rewa at Churchill Park at 3 pm.

On Saturday, Labasa hosts Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park and Navua battles Nasinu at 7pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

You can tune in to Mirchi FM for the live commentaries of the Navua-Nasinu and Rewa- Lautoka matches.