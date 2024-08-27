Goalkeeper, 15 impresses Young Kulas coach

[Source: Aliana Vakaloloma / hudl]

The Young Kulas were impressed with one of their new talent during their USA Tour which ended last week before they went to Costa Rica to continue their preparations for the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

15 year old Aliana Vakaloloma made her debut for the Digicel Young Kulas in a friendly match against Costa Rica two days ago and stood out in the 2-nil loss.

Vakaloloma who hails from Buca in Cakaudrove made the Kulas squad in July with another US-based playe, Talei Moodie.

However, Ridgeline High School’s goalkeeper Vakaloloma really caught the eyes of Kulas coach Angeline Chua.

The 15 year old goalkeeper says playing against Costa Rica in a friendly on Sunday is a priceless experience.

‘Starting out it was super nerve wrecking but once I got on the field with all the girls they help like support me and cheer me up throughout the game, I feel like we did really good like attacking, pressing and defending when we had the chances. My parents are super proud of me especially my dad since I’m representing his country since he’s from Vanua Levu’.

National coach Chua says she’s glad they got Vakaloloma on board.

‘Our goalkeeper is really impressive for us, we only just met her two weeks ago in the US Tour so I think she is one of the key players for us in the team’.

After a 2-nil loss against Costa Rica in their first friendly yesterday, Chua hopes they can improve against 59th-ranked Morocco.

Fiji will play Brazil in their first World Cup match on Sunday at 11 am before meeting Canada at 1 pm next Wednesday.

Their last match will be against France at 10 am next Saturday.

You can watch the U20 World Cup live on FBC Sports.