10 men Labasa get bitten by Delta Tigers

Defending champions of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream BOG tournament, Extra Supermarket faced a rocky start, succumbing to a 1-nil loss against Extra Supermarket Rewa.

The Delta Tigers managed to turn the tables on their previous defeat, securing victory with a well-timed strike by star forward Setareki Hughes in the 49th minute.

Hughes showcased his class by outmanoeuvring the Babasiga Lions’ defence, setting up a one-on-one showdown with former national goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau that culminated in a game-changing goal.

From the outset, the match was marked by an intense rivalry between two top-tier teams, with tensions simmering throughout the game.

The ferocity escalated during the first half, resulting in a midfield altercation between the competing sides.

Tragedy struck for Labasa when Akeimi Ralulu received a straight red card in the 40th minute, for a scuffle with Iosefo Verevou.

With a numerical disadvantage, Labasa found themselves vulnerable, and Rewa capitalized on the opportunity.

Demonstrating their resilience, Rewa capitalized on the momentum and managed to get the goal early in the second half, which sent fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Despite Labasa’s valiant efforts to mount a comeback, Rewa’s resolute defence held strong, denying any chance of equalizing.

The match showcased the dedication and skill of both teams, as they left no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory.