Football for Schools reaches Bua

The Fiji Football Association in collaboration with FIFA and the Ministry of Education, has extended its grassroots football efforts by rolling out the FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) curriculum to primary schools in the Bua Province.

Dama Primary School and Coboi Primary School were the first beneficiaries of this latest expansion.

This initiative forms a core part of FIFA’s global ‘Football for Schools’ programme, which endeavors to broaden access to football for young children by integrating it directly into the school system.

Beyond promoting physical well-being, the programme is specifically crafted to foster vital life competencies such as teamwork, mutual respect, and leadership, all through engaging and enjoyable football-based activities.

As part of this deployment, Dama and Coboi Primary Schools each received a supply of footballs and essential training gear from FIFA.

Crucially, teachers underwent specialized training to effectively deliver sessions using the comprehensive F4S digital curriculum. This resource, available in various languages, is designed to support the athletic and personal growth of both boys and girls.

Since its introduction in Fiji during 2023, the program has already made significant inroads, benefiting over 160 schools nationwide.

Its reach extends to remote islands, including Kadavu, Yasawa, and Taveuni.

The overarching objective is to encompass all 736 primary schools across the country by 2027, aiming to positively influence the lives of more than 150,000 children.

