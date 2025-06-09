FMF, FBC back Bluewater Boxing Promotions

Professional boxing in Fiji is set for a major lift with FMF Foods Ltd and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation teaming up with Bluewater Boxing Promotions for next Friday’s event in Nadi.

The partnership was sealed today with the signing of an MOU between FBC and FMF Bluewater Boxing Promotions, confirming that the event will be shown live on pay-per-view. FMF also came on board as a key sponsor, further strengthening the promotion.

Boxing Commission of Fiji Chairman, Adi Narayan, described the collaboration as a landmark moment for the sport.

“This is a great day for professional boxing in Fiji. First of all, I must commend the two teams, FBC and FMF. It is a formidable combination to promote professional boxing.”

Narayan also praised promoter Mohammed Sameer Khan of Bluewater Boxing Promotions for raising the standards of the sport in recent years.

“Sameer is a very young promoter, but he has done great work. He has developed a lot of young boxers and he is paying good money. Unlike four or five years ago, when fighters earned $100 a round, today they are getting $1,000 to $2,000 for four rounds, and up to $9,000 for title fights.”

He added that Khan’s efforts, coupled with the support of corporate sponsors like FMF and broadcast deals with FBC, signal a bright future for professional boxing in Fiji.

The Bluewater Boxing event takes place next Friday in Nadi and will be live via pay-per-view on viti plus.

